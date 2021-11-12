49º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Features

Fitness Friday: A look at Detroit Pistons’ training process

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Tags: Fitness Friday, Rhonda Walker, Exercise, Fitness, Gym, Local 4 News Today, Workout, Body, Detroit, Detroit Pistons, Basketball, Training, Pistons Performance Center
This Fitness Friday, we're taking a tour of the Pistons Performance Center in Detroit to learn more about how these elite athletes stay in shape.

DETROIT – This Fitness Friday, we’re taking a tour of the Pistons Performance Center in Detroit to learn more about how these elite athletes stay in shape.

Check out the video above to see the action.

More: Fitness Friday segments

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rhonda Walker has been helping Detroiters get motivated and ready for the day for the past 22 years. A confessed morning person, this award winning talented and versatile journalist starts her day at 2:00 am to co-anchor the weekday morning newscast at WDIV-Local 4 News. A position she’s held since 2003.

email