Flashpoint Interview: Bill Ford Jr. shares vision for Michigan Central Station development

Ford Motor Company reviving old train station near Downtown Detroit

Devin Scillian, Anchor

This week on Flashpoint, we're joined by executive chair at Ford Motor Company, Bill Ford Jr., who shares with us his vision for the development at the Michigan Central Station site.

DETROIT – For years, the Michigan Central Station has stood as a tattered symbol of decay just outside of Downtown Detroit.

Now, the old train station is being brought back to life, and serves as a symbol of renewal in the city.

Watch the interview in segment one of the Feb. 6, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

