Food

Tasty Tuesday: Rhonda Walker’s recipe for turkey burger slider lettuce wraps

Popular wraps are perfect for a low carb diet

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

DETROIT – Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker is sharing her recipe for turkey burger slider lettuce wraps on this week’s segment of Tasty Tuesday.

You can watch the full episode in the video player above. The ingredients and instructions to make the recipe can be found below.

Ingredients:

  • Ground turkey
  • Diced bell peppers (red, yellow and green)
  • Chopped purple onion
  • Sliced spinach
  • Crumbled goat or feta cheese
  • Lettuce cups
  • Sliced tomato
  • Cheddar cheese
  • Minced garlic
  • 1/2 packet ranch powdered dressing
  • seasoned salt
  • seasoned pepper
  • Morton’s nature seasoning

Instructions:

  • Mix ground turkey, peppers, onion, spinach, goat or feta cheese, garlic, ranch powder and other seasonings in a bowl.
  • On medium heat-place skillet with a light coating of olive oil enough to cover the bottom
  • Make sliders like meat balls about the size of a golf ball 1 1/2 diameter and place in skillet
  • Cook fully on both sides until it browns a little pressing down to make them look like sliders
  • Once cooked through add cheddar cheese (Optional)
  • To finish preparation cut head of lettuce into large cups to hold the slider add condiments and a tomato slices and enjoy!
Rhonda's Tasty Tuesday shoot. (WDIV)
Rhonda's Tasty Tuesday shoot. (WDIV)

