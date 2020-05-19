Tasty Tuesday: Rhonda Walker’s recipe for turkey burger slider lettuce wraps

DETROIT – Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker is sharing her recipe for turkey burger slider lettuce wraps on this week’s segment of Tasty Tuesday.

You can watch the full episode in the video player above. The ingredients and instructions to make the recipe can be found below.

Ingredients:

Ground turkey

Diced bell peppers (red, yellow and green)

Chopped purple onion

Sliced spinach

Crumbled goat or feta cheese

Lettuce cups

Sliced tomato

Cheddar cheese

Minced garlic

1/2 packet ranch powdered dressing

seasoned salt

seasoned pepper

Morton’s nature seasoning

Instructions:

Mix ground turkey, peppers, onion, spinach, goat or feta cheese, garlic, ranch powder and other seasonings in a bowl.

On medium heat-place skillet with a light coating of olive oil enough to cover the bottom

Make sliders like meat balls about the size of a golf ball 1 1/2 diameter and place in skillet

Cook fully on both sides until it browns a little pressing down to make them look like sliders

Once cooked through add cheddar cheese (Optional)

To finish preparation cut head of lettuce into large cups to hold the slider add condiments and a tomato slices and enjoy!

Rhonda's Tasty Tuesday shoot. (WDIV)