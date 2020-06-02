Tasty Tuesday Home Edition: Paul Gross shares secret no-knead bread recipe

DETROIT – This week’s Tasty Tuesday Home Edition takes us to the kitchen of Paul Gross!

Here’s how to make it at home:

Ingredients

A little less than 2 cups warm (not hot) water

1 ½ cups of whole wheat flour, plus more for dusting (your choice which to dust with)

1 ½ cups of bread flour, plus more for dusting

Day 1

Let dough rest for preferably 18 hours at room temperature (no less than 12 hours).

Add gelatin / water and stir until blended – dough will be “shaggy” and very sticky. If it’s too loose, then add a little flour to stiffen it up; if it’s too firm, then add a bit of water. Cover bowl with plastic wrap.

Dissolve gelatin in water – you may need to heat the water but let cool somewhat if you do.

Day 2

Dough is ready after it roughly doubles in size, and surface is dotted with bubbles or little holes.

Lightly flour a work surface and place dough on it.

Sprinkle it with a little more flour and fold it over on itself once or twice.

Cover loosely with plastic wrap and let rest about 15 minutes.

Using just enough flour to keep dough from sticking to work surface or to your fingers, gently and quickly shape dough into a ball.

Generously coat a cotton towel (not terry cloth) with flour, wheat bran or corn meal.

Put dough seam side down on towel and dust with more flour, wheat bran or cornmeal.

Cover with another cotton towel and let sit for about two hours.

When it is ready, dough will not readily spring back when poked with a finger.

At least a half-hour before dough is ready, heat over to 450°.

Put a 2-to-3 quart, heavy, covered pot (cast iron, enamel, Pyrex, or ceramic) in oven as it heats.

When dough is ready, remove pot from oven. Be careful…it’s hot.

Slide your hand under towel and turn dough over into pot, seam side up. It may look like a mess, but that is okay. Shake pan once or twice if dough is unevenly distributed…it will straighten out as it bakes.

Cover with lid and bake 30 minutes, then remove lid and bake another 15 minutes, or until loaf is beautifully browned.

Turn out and cool on a rack. Note: if you try to slice when it’s hot, crust will be difficult to cut.