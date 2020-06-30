68ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Food

Tasty Tuesday recipe: Green split pea soup

Brandon Roux, Meteorologist

Tags: Tasty Tuesday, Soup, Food, Recipe, Recipes, Soup Recipe, Split Pea Recipe, Green, Health Food, Comfort Food, Local 4 News Today
Peas
Peas (Pixlr)

This Green Split Pea Soup recipe is best done after you've saved the ham bone of a spiral ham, or any bone-in ham.

  • Start by boiling the ham bone in half a pot (or more) of water for about 60-90 minutes.
  • Strain fat and meat from stock and return stock to pot.
  • Saute chopped onion and garlic in olive oil in a pan with salt and pepper to taste.
  • Separately rinse a bag of split peas.
  • Cut up carrots and celery
  • Add rinsed split peas, sauteed veggies, chopped carrots & celery, and a couple of bay leaves to stock.
  • Simmer for 30-45 minutes.
  • Add the ham meat strained earlier.
  • Simmer for another 15-30 minutes. 

*Goes great with corn muffins*

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.