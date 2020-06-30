Tasty Tuesday recipe: Green split pea soup

This Green Split Pea Soup recipe is best done after you've saved the ham bone of a spiral ham, or any bone-in ham.
- Start by boiling the ham bone in half a pot (or more) of water for about 60-90 minutes.
- Strain fat and meat from stock and return stock to pot.
- Saute chopped onion and garlic in olive oil in a pan with salt and pepper to taste.
- Separately rinse a bag of split peas.
- Cut up carrots and celery
- Add rinsed split peas, sauteed veggies, chopped carrots & celery, and a couple of bay leaves to stock.
- Simmer for 30-45 minutes.
- Add the ham meat strained earlier.
- Simmer for another 15-30 minutes.
*Goes great with corn muffins*