Tasty Tuesday recipe: Green split pea soup

This Green Split Pea Soup recipe is best done after you've saved the ham bone of a spiral ham, or any bone-in ham.

Start by boiling the ham bone in half a pot (or more) of water for about 60-90 minutes.

Strain fat and meat from stock and return stock to pot.

Saute chopped onion and garlic in olive oil in a pan with salt and pepper to taste.

Separately rinse a bag of split peas.

Cut up carrots and celery

Add rinsed split peas, sauteed veggies, chopped carrots & celery, and a couple of bay leaves to stock.

Simmer for 30-45 minutes.

Add the ham meat strained earlier.