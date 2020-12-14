Michigan coronavirus cases up to 437,985; Death toll now at 10,752

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 437,985 as of Monday, including 10,752 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes 7,205 new cases and 90 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported a total of 430,780 confirmed cases and 10,662 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases are slowing but deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has remained steady, with more than 45,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with the positive rate decreasing to near 11% over the last wee. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last five weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,106 on Sunday, lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 125, the highest since April. The state’s fatality rate is 2.5%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 183,700 on Sunday. More than 236,000 have recovered in Michigan.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 6.2 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 16.2 million cases reported across the country. Nearly 300,000 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 72.4 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 1.6 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Nov. 14

Nov. 14 -- 7,072 new cases

Nov. 16 -- 12,763 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 17 -- 7,458 new cases

Nov. 18 -- 5,772 new cases

Nov. 19 -- 7,592 new cases

Nov. 20 -- 9,779 new cases

Nov. 21 -- 7,528 new cases

Nov. 23 -- 11,511 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 24 -- 6,290 new cases

Nov. 25 -- 4,273 new cases

Nov. 27 -- 17,162 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 28 -- 8,080 new cases

Nov. 30 -- 10,428 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 1 -- 5,793 new cases

Dec. 2 -- 6,955 new cases

Dec. 3 -- 7,146 new cases

Dec. 4 -- 8,689 new cases

Dec. 5 -- 6,004 new cases

Dec. 7 -- 9,350 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 8 -- 5,909 new cases

Dec. 9 -- 4,905 new cases

Dec. 10 -- 5,937 new cases

Dec. 11 -- 5,157 new cases

Dec. 12 -- 4,486 new cases

Dec. 14 -- 7,205 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).

Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention & Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wear a mask or face covering when in public.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

