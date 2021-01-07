City of Detroit expanding COVID vaccinations to seniors, essential workers

DETROIT – As criticism has mounted over the slow rate of vaccinations, Detroit mayor Mike Duggan announced Thursday the city will expand distribution.

Starting Monday, the TCF Center will start taking appointments for Detroiters over the age of 75 and “Group B” essential workers -- which includes teachers and child care workers.

Group B essential workers will be required to provide the name of their employer and their most recent pay stub to verify their eligibility.

Residents can call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment. Vaccinations will begin Wednesday.

When an appointment is scheduled, individuals will be provided two appointment dates -- one for the first dose and another for the required second dose.

Call center staff will contact each scheduled person prior to their second appointment to remind them.

For greater efficiency and convenience, the city is recommending that when possible, eligible members of the same family or neighbors schedule jointly and arrive in the same vehicle.

On Friday, the vaccine will be made available to any Detroit Police officer or DDOT bus driver who wants it.

The Detroit Health Department aims to vaccinate at all homeless shelters and senior citizen apartment buildings by the end of February.

The city is working hard to avoid people sitting in long lines to wait for the vaccine.

Who is Eligible to receive the vaccine at TCF?

Any Detroit resident 75 and older

Any “good neighbor” 65 and older who drives a 75-year-old to TCF Center

Group B essential workers, including K-12 teachers and child care workers

Detailed information on the TCF testing site is available at the official Detroit website. As additional independent vaccination sites at pharmacies and elsewhere come online in the city, a map of locations will be added to the website.

