How Livingston County residents can schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointment

Livingston County is working to make appointments available for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination.

“Livingston County Health Department continues to work through phase 1A, and cannot move into phase 1B until additional vaccine is received. Limited vaccine supply is being prioritized to our most vulnerable and high-risk populations. Please do not call or email the Health Department for an appointment.”

Appointments will be opening for some Phase 1B frontline essential workers and Livingston County residents age 65 and older, once the vaccine is guaranteed from the State of Michigan. Available appointments will be limited to the number of doses we receive from the state. Neither the total number of vaccine doses being sent or the date we will receive them is guaranteed at this time.

If you are eligible for the vaccine, please do not call or email to schedule your appointment. Complete the COVID-19 Vaccination Interest Form to be contacted regarding a vaccination appointment.”

