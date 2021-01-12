How Macomb County residents can schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointment

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel expects an urgently high demand for COVID-19 vaccinations.
He spoke with Local 4 on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 about the county’s plan for meeting this demand. Watch the full interview with the county executive above. He said the county likely won’t have enough of the vaccine to service all of the demand for it right away.
For Macomb County residents make a vaccination appointment, call 586-463-8777, Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Online appointments can also be made at Macombgov.org/covidvaccine.
Coronavirus resources:
- View more: Michigan COVID-19 data 📊📈
- Tracking Michigan COVID-19 vaccine doses
- Vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases
- Tracking COVID-19 weekly growth factor by Michigan county
- Tracking moving 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan
- Tracking Michigan emergency room visits with COVID-19 symptoms
- Cases and deaths by race, ethnicity
- Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends
- Michigan COVID-19 cases, deaths by sex
- Tracking Michigan’s active COVID-19 cases
- Tracking growth factor of daily new COVID-19 cases in Michigan
- Coronavirus news
- Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.
- More: Reopening Michigan updates
- More: Return to School updates