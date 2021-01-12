How Macomb County residents can schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointment

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel expects an urgently high demand for COVID-19 vaccinations.

He spoke with Local 4 on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 about the county’s plan for meeting this demand. Watch the full interview with the county executive above. He said the county likely won’t have enough of the vaccine to service all of the demand for it right away.

For Macomb County residents make a vaccination appointment, call 586-463-8777, Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Online appointments can also be made at Macombgov.org/covidvaccine.

