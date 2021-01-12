How Oakland County residents can schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointment

Oakland County residents can begin to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccination, but space is limited.

As of Jan. 11, Oakland County said “There are currently no available COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Appointments will be added based on the vaccine supply received from the State of Michigan.”

More from Oakland County:

“You will be able to register online right here once there are appointments available.

Our phone lines are currently flooded with questions about appointment availability. You may register your email address or text OAKGOV to 28748 to receive updates. Appointments are available based upon the vaccine supply received.

Residents are encouraged to check their health providers online medical chart or portal as all local health systems are going to start making appointments for their patients once they vaccinate their medical personnel.

Register for updates: Register your email address or text OAKGOV to 28748″

