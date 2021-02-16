Monroe County Health Department postpones COVID-19 vaccination clinic today due to weather

MONROE, Mich. – The Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) is postponing the COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday due to the snow.

The county said residents who were scheduled to receive their vaccine on this day will be re-scheduled at the same appointment time on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.

For general COVID-19 questions in Monroe County, please call 734-240-7860 or visit www.healthymonroecounty.com.

For additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine and prioritization phases in Michigan, please visit www.michigan.gov/covidvaccine.

