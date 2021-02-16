Ascension Michigan to close vaccination clinic Tuesday at Macomb Community College

Ascension Michigan’s community vaccination clinic at Macomb Community College will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16, at due to weather.
Community members who have an appointment Tuesday will be contacted to reschedule, according to officials.
Additionally, the Washtenaw County Health Department has postponed all scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Tuesday.
All appointments will be rescheduled. Washtenaw County has closed all non-essential operations due to the winter storm and dangerous conditions. The vaccination site at Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center will be closed.
