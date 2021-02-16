Ascension Michigan to close vaccination clinic Tuesday at Macomb Community College

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2020, file photo, a nurse administers the first of the two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations in Chicago. Governors and health officials have been reluctant to sign on to a Biden administration plan to open 100 federally supported vaccination sites by the end of February. With vaccine supplies running tight, they want assurances that the doses will come from a separate federal supply and not their own. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

