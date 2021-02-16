16ºF

Ascension Michigan to close vaccination clinic Tuesday at Macomb Community College

Clinic closed due to weather

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2020, file photo, a nurse administers the first of the two Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations in Chicago. Governors and health officials have been reluctant to sign on to a Biden administration plan to open 100 federally supported vaccination sites by the end of February. With vaccine supplies running tight, they want assurances that the doses will come from a separate federal supply and not their own. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Ascension Michigan’s community vaccination clinic at Macomb Community College will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16, at due to weather.

Community members who have an appointment Tuesday will be contacted to reschedule, according to officials.

Additionally, the Washtenaw County Health Department has postponed all scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Tuesday.

All appointments will be rescheduled. Washtenaw County has closed all non-essential operations due to the winter storm and dangerous conditions. The vaccination site at Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center will be closed.

