Macomb County reaches out to seniors, offers vaccines, rides to get it

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Macomb County executive Mark Hackel is pushing to make things easier for senior citizens to get vaccinated.

Starting Wednesday, the county will start reaching out, offering appointments and more.

For seniors who use the SMART Bus in Macomb County, it will be a game changer. They won’t need to use computers or be put on hold to get their COVID vaccine, they will be called.

“Right now, we are targeting vulnerable seniors that don’t have transportation needs,” Hackel said. “We can’t leave them behind.

The county has teamed up with SMART, whose bus call center will be used to call the seniors they service and ask if they’d like to be vaccinated.

SMART will then give seniors a ride to the Richmond and Lenox Township Fire Station to get their shot.

“It’s a huge deal for those without a smartphone,” said SMART deputy general manager Robert Cramer.

This service will be for seniors who use SMART buses but the program will expand soon.

