A look into Macomb County’s SMART bus COVID vaccination program

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Through a partnership with SMART, Macomb County is offering a different approach for seniors to get their COVID vaccines.

“I didn’t know if I was going to be able to get it,” Sandy Hopkins said.

Michigan COVID-19 vaccinations: How to find appointments, info on phases

Hopkins, who is a double amputee, has been trying for weeks to get a vaccination appointment. But on Sunday, SMART called her and asked if wanted the shot.

“(I feel) great. Somebody cared,” Hopkins said.

Willie Gattie, another Macomb County resident, received a similar call. The 66-year-old, who is visually impaired, said leaders were finally finding ways to get seniors the much-needed COVID vaccine.

Ad

“You could sit and wait for somebody to do something but that doesn’t get you anywhere,” Gattie said.

The bus drove up to the vaccination hub near 32 Mile Road where seniors received their vaccines.

“(I will be) closer to hugging my grandkids,” said Robin Gaskin.

You can watch the full report in the video above.

READ MORE:

Tracking Michigan COVID-19 vaccine data

Macomb County’s SMART bus vaccination program draws praise, but doses remain in low supply

Macomb County seniors brave snowy roads to get vaccinated