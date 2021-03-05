How homebound seniors can get COVID vaccine in Oakland County

The Oakland County Health Division announced Thursday that it is partnering with nursing care company Ready Nursing Solutions to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine to long-term care facilities and homebound seniors.

The health department said as of Thursday 101,000 Oakland County senior residents 65 years and older have received their first dose from providers and all 23,000 school personnel on the Health Division’s Save Your Spot list have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine or an invitation to a vaccination appointment.

“We still have much to do, but we are making progress offering COVID vaccine to our senior citizens, teachers, and other eligible individuals,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “Our partnership with Ready Nursing Solutions as a third vaccine becomes available will help us to continue our steady march toward the goal of protecting our residents and putting this pandemic behind us.”

How to sign up

To sign up an Oakland County homebound senior citizen to receive a COVID vaccine from Ready Nursing Solutions, call 810-331-0902 to make an appointment directly with Ready Nursing Solutions.

Call: 810-331-0902

To register online, go to GetReadyVacine.com and complete the Patient Intake Form. Be sure to select “Oakland County Residents – Homebound” on the intake form organization dropdown menu. The homebound senior must meet State of Michigan eligibility requirements.

