Michigan coronavirus cases up to 607,437; Death toll now at 15,774

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 607,437 as of Saturday, including 15,774 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 1,659 new cases and 38 additional virus deaths. The deaths announced Saturday include 30 identified during a Vital Records review.

Michigan reported a total of 556,697 recoveries on Saturday.

On Friday, the state reported a total of 2,403 new cases -- the highest one-day total since January. Friday’s update also included 8 additional virus deaths.

NEW: Michigan: All adults eligible for COVID vaccine April 5

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 4.5% as of Thursday. The state has reported a slight up-tick in Hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

Ad

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,573 on Friday -- an increase from last week. The 7-day death average was 17 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 40,200 on Friday -- near the lowest it’s been since October.

Related: All 3 of Michigan’s top COVID-19 metrics starting to trend in wrong direction

Michigan has reported more than 2.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Friday.

Ad

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 29 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 532,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 119 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.6 million have died. More than 67 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Feb. 13

Feb. 13 -- 852 new cases

Feb. 15 -- 1,265 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 16 -- 775 new cases

Feb. 17 -- 939 new cases

Feb. 18 -- 888 new cases

Feb. 19 -- 1,193 new cases

Feb. 20 -- 635 new cases

Feb. 22 -- 1,484 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 23 -- 1,316 new cases

Feb. 24 -- 1,245 new cases

Feb. 25 -- 1,388 new cases

Feb. 26 -- 1,073 new cases

Feb. 27 -- 1,156 new cases

March 1 -- 1,569 new cases (case count for two days)

March 2 -- 1,067 new cases

March 3 -- 1,536 new cases

March 4 -- 1,526 new cases

March 5 -- 1,486 new cases

March 6 -- 1,289 new cases

March 8 -- 1,960 new cases (case count for two days)

March 9 -- 954 new cases

March 10 -- 2,316 new cases

March 11 -- 2,091 new cases

March 12 -- 2,403 new cases

March 13 -- 1,659 new cases

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender (view here if you’re not seeing the table):

Ad

Sign up for the Michigan Coronavirus Newsletter for updates delivered right to your inbox: