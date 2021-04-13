Wayne County offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations to residents this week

TAYLOR, Mich. – The Wayne County Public Health Department will be accepting COVID vaccine walk-ups for residents Wednesday, April 14, through Saturday, April 17.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Wayne County Community College District Downriver Campus, located at 21000 Northline Road in Taylor.

Vaccines are free and no appointment is necessary. Walk-ups must be county residents age 16 and older. Residents younger than 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive vaccination.

Residents may still schedule a vaccination appointment with the county health department by calling 866-610-3885.

For more information on vaccination locations, visit www.waynecounty.com/covid19.

