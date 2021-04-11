Wayne County accepting walk-up COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Taylor on Monday, April 12

The vaccine clinic is located inside the Wayne County Community College District Downriver Campus at 21000 Northline Road in Taylor.

TAYLOR, Mich. – The Wayne County Public Health Department will accept walk-up COVID-19 vaccination appointments for county residents who are 16 or older at its vaccine clinic on Monday, April 12.

The vaccine clinic is located inside the Wayne County Community College District Downriver Campus at 21000 Northline Road in Taylor.

Vaccinations are available between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday. Vaccines are free. You must be a Wayne County resident in order to participate.

Residents younger than 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them to receive a vaccine dose.

Wayne County residents can still schedule a vaccination appointment with the Wayne County Public Health Department by calling 866-610-3885.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination locations click here.

