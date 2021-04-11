Local News

Wayne County accepting walk-up COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Taylor on Monday, April 12

Vaccines only available for Wayne County residents

Tags: 
Wayne County
,
News
,
Health
,
Wayne County Public Health Department
,
Vaccine
,
College
,
Downriver Campus
,
Wayne County Community College District
,
COVID-19
,
COVID
The vaccine clinic is located inside the Wayne County Community College District Downriver Campus at 21000 Northline Road in Taylor. (2020 Getty Images)

TAYLOR, Mich. – The Wayne County Public Health Department will accept walk-up COVID-19 vaccination appointments for county residents who are 16 or older at its vaccine clinic on Monday, April 12.

The vaccine clinic is located inside the Wayne County Community College District Downriver Campus at 21000 Northline Road in Taylor.

Vaccinations are available between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday. Vaccines are free. You must be a Wayne County resident in order to participate.

Residents younger than 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them to receive a vaccine dose.

Wayne County residents can still schedule a vaccination appointment with the Wayne County Public Health Department by calling 866-610-3885.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccination locations click here.

How to get vaccinated

