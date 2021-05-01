Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know May 1, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 840,954 as of Friday, including 17,611 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 3,440 new cases and 35 additional deaths. On Thursday, Michigan reported a total of 837,514 cases and 17,576 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 11% as of Friday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have plateaued over the last week but remain high.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,989 on Thursday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 68 on Thursday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 193,000 on Thursday. More than 626,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 6.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 50% of eligible residents having received at least one dose while 38% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.

