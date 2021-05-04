Macomb County officials urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID, walk-in appointments offered

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Hesitation is standing in the way in the battle against COVID-19.

Leaders in Macomb County are trying to make getting vaccinated easier than ever.

“There really isn’t an opportunity for people not to get vaccinated,” Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said.

There are 13 sites in Macomb County where people can get the COVID-19 vaccine by walking up to the site.

“We are ready to shake this darn thing off. We are rolling,” public works commissioner Candice Miller said.

Multiple officials in Macomb County met on Tuesday to discuss how easy the process is.

“There are plenty of opportunities to get the vaccine. If anybody wants to get vaccinated, they can get vaccinated,” Hackel said.