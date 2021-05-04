Data: Michigan COVID cases finally declining, still leading nation

A screenshot of Covid Act Now's map of the U.S. with states color-coded according to their "Covid Risk Level." Michigan is labeled as at "very high risk" of COVID spread -- one of only three states under that category -- according to data. Photo courtesy of Covid Act Now's website. -- May 4, 2021

Though the numbers are still high throughout Michigan, the state’s COVID-19 surge is finally slowing down after a months-long spike.

But Michigan’s count of daily new virus cases is still leading the nation by a slight margin, and vaccinations -- which experts say are the most important tool to control the virus -- have been slowing across the state.

While the data is starting to trend in the right direction, the state still has a ways to go before “normalcy” can be restored.

Just two weeks ago, Michigan was identified as the only state in the country at “severe” risk for COVID-19 spread by research group Covid Act Now.

Starting in February of this year, Michigan’s COVID spread worsened rapidly, causing COVID cases and hospitalizations to surge -- sometimes beyond numbers recorded at the height of the pandemic last spring. In mid-April, Covid Act Now increased the state’s risk level from “very high” to severe as Michigan’s virus spread became the worst in the U.S.

Now Michigan is one of only three states labeled at very high risk (colored red in the map above) according to the group, which is a nonprofit comprised of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders who have been monitoring and identifying each state’s risk level for COVID spread in real time since last year.

Let’s dive deeper into Michigan’s COVID data to see how it has improved.

Michigan’s daily new COVID cases

