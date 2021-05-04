CDC reviews death of Michigan woman who got Johnson & Johnson vaccine -- everything you should know

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention is currently reviewing the death of a Michigan woman who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though there is currently no evidence that her death and the vaccine are linked, officials said.

J&J vaccine pause

The Food and Drug Administration recommended pausing the use of the Johnson and & Johnson vaccine for a short time earlier this month as officials investigated a rare instance of blood clots forming in a few women who received the shot.

On April 12, 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered across the country, and six cases of the blood clot had been identified.

In other words, only 0.00008% of Johnson & Johnson recipients were affected, according to experts.

Officials said a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and low levels of blood platelets were seen in these cases.

All six of the reported blood slot cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. Symptoms surfaced six to 13 days after receiving the vaccine, officials said.

Usually, an anticoagulant drug called heparin is used to treat blood clots, but in these instances, alternate treatments are used because administration of heparin could be dangerous, officials said.

