Volunteers visit Detroit neighborhoods to get information out about COVID vaccine

DETROIT – The City of Detroit is getting creative to encourage walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations. They’re hoping to increase the number of people protected from the virus.

The city launched a door-knocking campaign on Monday, targeting neighborhoods around six of its neighborhood vaccination sites.

“It’s really to make people aware of the walk-in clinics around the city,” vaccination canvasser Victoria Kovair said.

On Tuesday, paid volunteers canvassed the city’s west side and knocked on doors to inform people of their options to get vaccinated.

