Ford Field opens for walk-ins: J&J one-shot and Pfizer second dose available to all

DETROIT – The one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Ford Field in Detroit from May 4 through May 17.

The site will also be offering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone who needs it no matter where the first dose was received. The patient must have received the first dose 21 days before receiving the second dose and they should bring their vaccination card with them.

Ford Field will accept walk-ins starting May 4, but people are still encouraged to register for an appointment by texting EndCOVID to 75049 or calling the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136.

Walk-ins should enter Ford Field through Gate G. The hours run from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day of the week through May 17.

Moving as quickly as possible to vaccinate all eligible Michiganders remains our priority and the path to ending this pandemic. These vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective at preventing COVID-related hospitalizations and death, and with effectiveness rates as high as 95%, vaccination is by far the most essential thing that residents can be doing to protect themselves and each other. Chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun

The vaccine is free and insurance is not required. Anyone 18 years old or older is eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 16 years old and older.