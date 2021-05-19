COVID vaccines do not contain carcinogens -- and answers to more viewer questions

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

READ: More answers to questions about coronavirus

Do the vaccines contain cancer-causing carcinogens?

No. The vaccines do not contain any carcinogens.

If you didn’t get your vaccine at a doctor’s office, do I need to register with the CDC to be counted?

No. If you are a Michigan resident your information should be entered by the group that administered your shot into the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR). That’s the state database where all vaccination records are maintained.

If you had your shot out of state you can talk to your doctor or your local health department about having your vaccine record updated.

Ad

If I get vaccinated in December should I get it again? I heard about a study that showed Pfizer was only effective for six months.

No. Studies are being done, but it’s not clear yet when or even if a booster will be needed.

Since we need to have both shots to be fully vaccinated why is the governor’s reopening plan based on the first shot plus two weeks? It seems as though we are not fully protected to risk going back to work and it also sends a message that the second vaccine is optional.

A study published in the MMWR found that a single dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine was 82% effective against symptomatic COVID. While that’s not as good as the 94 percent from both doses, it’s certainly a strong start. I do agree that planning the phases of reopening around the percentage of first shots might give the impression that a second isn’t necessary. It’s important to note just how important the second Pfizer or Moderna dose is, because it boosts and likely extends your protection.

Ad

Should I still be cautious and wear a mask and social distance if I have an autoimmune disease and take medication for my chronic condition?

There is concern that some people with autoimmune diseases may not respond as strongly to the vaccine and could be at higher risk even if they’re fully vaccinated. I would recommend you discuss your exact situation with your doctor. But it would certainly be reasonable to be more cautious and keep up those extra layers of protection, especially when you’re around people who may not be vaccinated.

READ: Tracking COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan: New openings, clinics, appointments

Read more

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge