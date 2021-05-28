Cloudy icon
Health

‘Don’t Fry Day’: Practicing sun safety this holiday weekend

Despite lower temps, sun’s rays are now at their strongest, most dangerous

Paul Gross
, Meteorologist

'Don't Fry Day': Practicing sun safety during Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day is, of course, an annual holiday celebrated across the nation.

But each Friday before Memorial Day weekend is known among American meteorologists as “Don’t Fry Day.”

Even though temperatures won’t be too high for the holiday weekend in Michigan, it’s still more important than ever to practice sun safety. At this point in the year, the sun’s rays are at their strongest ever -- and neither the temperature nor the cloud coverage impacts the harm those rays can have on your skin.

More: A look at Metro Detroit’s Memorial Day weekend forecast

If you’re going to be outdoors this weekend, or at all this summer, be sure to apply sunscreen every two hours for maximum protection.

See why you should be wearing sunscreen in the video report above.

Related: Survey finds many adults lack basic sun safety knowledge

