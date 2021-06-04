DETROIT – As of June 3, 2021, more than 59% of Michigan adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The city of Detroit is lagging behind at 34.8%.

June 4, 2021: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 889,957; Death toll now at 19,293

City officials said there was going to be a massive effort to get more people vaccinated, even going directly into neighborhoods with a mobile vaccine vehicle to raise the vaccination rate and to help quell anxiety over the shot.

Ad

Essie Harbor, born and raised in Detroit, is a registered nurse and fully vaccinated. For her, she knows how life-saving the COVID-19 vaccine is and the uphill battle Detroit faces trying to ease vaccine hesitation.

Detroit’s mobile vaccination vehicle hits the streets, distributes shots directly to neighborhoods

Read: Fact-checking 5 popular COVID-19 vaccine claims

“When it is all said and done, it’s a normal vaccine,” Harbor said.

Harbor spent Friday administering the vaccine to anyone who wants one through the Detroit Health Department’s mobile vaccine vehicle.

“That’s the thing Detroit was missing,” Harbor said. “It’s going to be a success.”

For it to be a success, people need to come, ask questions and make their decision. The vaccine vehicle will be out day and night.

Ad

“When they get off work, they come get vaccinated. It’s that simple,” Harbor said.

Paris Caleb, a 15-year-old from Detroit’s south west side, saw the big green vaccination vehicle Friday and came out to get his vaccine.

Julian Ortez, also 15, got his second dose Friday. He said seeing the vaccine vehicle in his neighborhood helped his mom get her son his shot, rather than having to drive somewhere else.

From 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday, the Local 4 phone bank will be open with members of the Detroit Department of Health standing by to answer your questions, one-on-one.

You can call in at 313-634-WDIV (9348).

More: Get the Vax Facts: Dr. Frank McGeorge answers COVID vaccine questions