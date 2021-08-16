Should my grandson on the autism spectrum get vaccinated? How many vaccinated people are catching the delta variant?

Answering COVID vaccine questions: Has anyone caught delta variant after already having COVID and being fully vaccinated?

DETROIT – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.



We have a 13-year-old grandson who is on the autism spectrum, what is the recommendation for a COVID shot?

Your grandson should receive the vaccine. There’s no reason to delay.

Are you seeing many/or any individuals catching the new delta variant after already having COVID and also being fully vaccinated?

I have not personally treated anyone who caught COVID after already having it and getting vaccinated. Early data from Britain found the risk of getting COVID a second time is 46% higher with the delta variant. Getting vaccinated increases the amount and duration of any natural immunity, so we believe this situation would be incredibly rare.

I am aware that the medical community doesn’t want to focus on breakthrough cases. While it is dangerous to dissuade people from getting vaccinated, wouldn’t it seem equally dangerous to continue to give vaccinated people false info?

We are doing our best to communicate the truth about breakthrough cases. While they are uncommon and generally cause less severe illness, they do occur.

Being vaccinated isn’t an invisible shield of absolute protection, vaccination gives your immune system a strong head start at fighting off the virus. Without that head start, you’re more likely to be infected with lesser exposures and once infected, the virus is likely to cause more damage before your immune system can respond.

No vaccine is perfect. Even though I’m vaccinated, I still wear an N-95 mask in a COVID patient’s room.

