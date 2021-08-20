U-M survey finds most Detroit parents likely to take precautions against COVID, sans vaccine

DETROIT – New research from the University of Michigan shows there’s an uphill battle when it comes to getting children in Detroit vaccinated.

The survey measured the degree of vaccine hesitancy in households with children. It found that only about a third of Detroit adults living with children between the ages of 12 and 17 have received or are likely to receive a COVID vaccine.

“They’re afraid for the kids and they don’t know what will happen if their kids aren’t vaccinated,” said Dr. Jeffrey Morenoff, Professor of Sociology and Public Policy at the University of Michigan. “I think the school year is going to be very difficult. We’re going to have a lot of schools close.”

The researchers also discovered parents of unvaccinated children were less likely to get the vaccine other than adults who were not parents.

“I found that surprising because parents would have more motivation than other adults because of the risk of transmitting the risk to others in the household,” Morenoff said.

However, adults in Detroit homes with children were more likely to be concerned about being out in the public during the pandemic.

“They are not coronavirus deniers by any means. They’re actually concerned about their safety and taking steps to mitigate that risk by mask wearing and social distancing,” Morenoff said.

But that protection doesn’t seem to extend to the vaccine.

“That’s what the big puzzle is, the unanticipated finding,” Morenoff said. “Why doesn’t that include getting the shot?”

It’s not too late to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan -- there are clinics planned across the state in August.

