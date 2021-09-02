Traveling? Check out this interactive map to see COVID regulations across the country

DETROIT – As we head into Labor Day Weekend, many people haven’t traveled since the start of the pandemic.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that you not travel if you are unvaccinated, the fact of the mater is travel is still different.

Read: CDC issues warning against unvaccinated travel ahead of Labor Day weekend as delta variant surges

Most experts agree, if you are driving, it’s a good idea to educate yourself on community spread. Not just at your destination, but in the communities you’ll be travelling through -- just in case you have to make an unexpected stop.

Since COVID regulations and protocols may be different from where you start and where you go, AAA has put together a map that lists travel restrictions to help travelers plan their trip.

You can see the map here.

