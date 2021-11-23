Apple Watch saves woman’s life with heart rate alerts

Without the watch, she wouldn't have known about her heart rate in time.

Patty Stone said her Apple Watch buzzed because her heart rate was low.

The retired nurse in Missouri was taken to the hospital where she was on 24/7 monitoring until her heart rate returned back to normal.

Then, about a week later she was packing for a trip when her Apple Watch buzzed again.

“It was in the evening, wasn’t doing anything strenuous, and my Apple Watch buzzed my wrist again and indicated that ‘Your heart rate has been below 40 for the prior 10 minutes.’ I was in what they call second degree heart block,” she said.

She had to have a pacemaker put in and has felt great since then and walks 3-4 miles several times a day. Had it not been for her watch, she wouldn’t have known what was going on.

