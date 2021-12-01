COVID-19 outbreaks impact students across Metro Detroit

The state has reported 93 new school outbreaks across Metro Detroit Tuesday. For more coverage:https://www.clickondetroit.com/topic/Michigan_COVID/

Schools across Michigan are dealing with a surge in COVID-19 outbreaks.

The latest data from the state of Michigan shows the largest such outbreak in the city of Detroit is at Renaissance High School where a whopping 44 cases were reported this week.

Macomb County’s largest outbreak is at Krause Elementary in Armada with seven.

In Oakland County, their two sizeable new school outbreaks are at Webb Elementary in Ferndale and Oxbow Elementary in White Lake, where there are seven cases reported at both schools.

