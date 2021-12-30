Michigan breaks record with 25,858 new COVID cases over 2 days

There are staggering COVID numbers across the United States, including here at home where the state is reporting its highest daily number of cases since the start of the pandemic.

DETROIT – There are staggering COVID numbers across the United States, including here at home where the state is reporting its highest daily number of cases since the start of the pandemic.

Michigan reported 25,858 new cases over the past two days -- or an average of just under 13,000, shattering our previous, high that was set in November 2020.

“There are two problems right now, the number of cases have gone up, likely as a result of omicron being more contagious in an unvaccinated population. But frankly, because the numbers are going up, the number of sick people, is going up in a proportionate fashion,” said Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge.

Local 4′s medical expert Dr. Frank McGeorge is dissecting the latest COVID numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health.

“The fact is, the reporting over the recent holiday was low on top of that in the hospital I know I have seen tons and tons of COVID. Our hospital numbers are outrageously, off the charts and so it was really just a matter of playing catch up,” McGeorge said.

And Dr. McGeorge said the data is proving just that.

Michigan Health Department is reporting record-breaking number of new coronavirus cases. These numbers are from the past two days. So far, more than 25,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases here in the state of Michigan, that’s almost 13,000 per day.

“The numbers that we’re seeing today are just catching up, with what we know, what’s been going on, over the last couple of weeks,” McGeorge said.

McGeorge said although these numbers are not good, medical experts are expecting things to get worse, especially after the holidays.

“The case increase that we’re seeing today is likely just the start of a consistent increase that’s going to occur not only as a result of the Christmas holiday, but ultimately the New Year gatherings. So I would expect this to be a sustain rise, well into January,” McGeorge said.

