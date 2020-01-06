Flu season sets record for pediatric deaths
27 children died from flu
DETROIT – This flu season has already set a record for pediatric deaths.
Through Dec. 28, 27 children were confirmed to have died from the flu. That’s the highest number at this point in the season since the Center for Disease Control and Prevention started tracking pediatric deaths 17 years ago.
Watch the video above for more on this special Good Health report with Dr. Frank McGeorge.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.