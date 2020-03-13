New Oakland County coronavirus case may be evidence of community transmission in Michigan

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – A new case of coronavirus is an Oakland County man who had no travel history, suggesting there may be community transmission of the illness.

Michigan has 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday night.

The state has not confirmed whether or not the man had contact with any of the other Michigan COVID-19 cases.

All of the other cases in the state are people who have traveled internationally or domestically.

The cases include:

An adult female from Ingham County with history of travel on a cruise.

Two adult females from Kent County and one adult male, all with history of international travel.

An adult female from Montcalm County with history of international travel.

Two adult males from Oakland County ; one with no travel history and one with domestic travel, and one adult female with history of international travel

An adult male from St. Clair County with history of domestic travel.

One adult female and one adult male from Washtenaw County ; one with history of domestic travel and one with history of international travel.

One adult male from Wayne County with a history of domestic travel.

Counties have been releasing statements regarding the cases. Read them below.

Ingham County

Testing through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has identified Ingham County’s first presumptive positive case for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmatory testing.

The presumptive positive person is a senior adult female whose history includes being aboard a cruise ship. The patient is currently hospitalized in isolation and is in stable condition. The Ingham County Health Department will contact people who have been in close contact with the patient. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.

“At this time, I advise the public to be diligent, yet level-headed, in prevention efforts,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “I urge you to get your information and situation updates from reputable sources such as the health department or your physician.”

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands, stay home when sick, avoid close contact with sick people, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.

St. Clair County

The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services informed the St. Clair County Health Department of a presumptive positive COVID-19 case in a St. Clair County resident identified as a middle-aged adult male. He is in stable condition and is isolated at his home. The individual has a history of domestic travel. This patient took proper precautions early on and had minimal community contact. The Health Department continues to investigate the case.

Dr. Annette Mercatante, Medical Health Officer states; “The Health Department does not want the community to panic. If you feel well, you do not need to be tested. Mildly ill people should be encouraged to stay home and contact their healthcare provider by phone for clinical guidance. Testing will be determined based on risk assessment.

Updates will be forthcoming when more information is available. Please check our website, www.scchealth.co and social media @scchdmi for more information. A local COVID-19 informational hotline is also available at (810) 966-4163.

Other accurate sources include www.michigan.gov/coronavirus www.cdc.gov/COVID19

Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County Health Department is reporting Washtenaw County’s first two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Both individuals, one adult female and one adult male, were likely exposed through international and domestic travel respectively. One traveled through Europe and the other to New York.

Washtenaw County Health Department has been working closely with the individuals to identify and contact anyone potentially exposed. Additional information and guidance will be announced as soon as possible at www.washtenaw.org/COVID19 and @wcpublichealth on social media.

The Health Department and all local officials are relying on our community to work together to slow the potential spread of illness and refer to official sources of reliable information.

We continue to recommend prevention strategies to reduce the spread of germs and protect everyone’s health.

