Doing your part to flatten the curve, slow spread of COVID-19

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Many people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day early this year as the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan raised to 53.

RELATED: Flattening the curve: Why it’s important to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Many restaurants, bars, casinos and clubs were humming with activity, but can we afford to go about business as usual?

Some restaurants are reaching for a compromise and are open for business, but with precautions. Some businesses are closing entirely for the busiest bar night of the year.

For a small restaurant however, it’s a tough balance. Owners don’t want to lose customers and there are employees counting on a paycheck.

READ: This chart is tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan

The bottom line is that if we don’t take COVID-19 seriously, it could break out of control.

Currently, the only way to fight back against coronavirus is social distancing. It will work, but we all have to do our part.