28ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

28ºF

Good Health

Doing your part to flatten the curve, slow spread of COVID-19

Steve Garagiola, Reporter/Anchor

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Flattening The Curve, Coronavirus Outbreak, Michigan, National, Health, News, Good Health, Michigan COVID-19, Coronavirus Event Changes, Local, Local News, Community, Social Distancing

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Many people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day early this year as the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan raised to 53.

RELATED: Flattening the curve: Why it’s important to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Many restaurants, bars, casinos and clubs were humming with activity, but can we afford to go about business as usual?

Some restaurants are reaching for a compromise and are open for business, but with precautions. Some businesses are closing entirely for the busiest bar night of the year.

For a small restaurant however, it’s a tough balance. Owners don’t want to lose customers and there are employees counting on a paycheck.

READ: This chart is tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan

The bottom line is that if we don’t take COVID-19 seriously, it could break out of control.

Currently, the only way to fight back against coronavirus is social distancing. It will work, but we all have to do our part.

For more information about facility closures and event changes in Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: