Doing your part to flatten the curve, slow spread of COVID-19
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Many people celebrated St. Patrick’s Day early this year as the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan raised to 53.
Many restaurants, bars, casinos and clubs were humming with activity, but can we afford to go about business as usual?
Some restaurants are reaching for a compromise and are open for business, but with precautions. Some businesses are closing entirely for the busiest bar night of the year.
For a small restaurant however, it’s a tough balance. Owners don’t want to lose customers and there are employees counting on a paycheck.
The bottom line is that if we don’t take COVID-19 seriously, it could break out of control.
Currently, the only way to fight back against coronavirus is social distancing. It will work, but we all have to do our part.
