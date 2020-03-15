Religious services across Metro Detroit canceled due to coronavirus concerns

DETROIT – After Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer placed a ban on gatherings over 250 people Friday events and services statewide were canceled.

The Archdiocese of Detroit is suspending publicly celebrated masses due to coronavirus concerns. Beginning this Sunday there will be no religious services. Religious services are scheduled to resume April 6th, however that could change.

“The decision to temporarily suspend public masses was not and must never be taken lightly,” said Allen Vigneron, Archbishop of Detroit in a statement.

“As mass is a commemoration of Christ’s great act of love for us, we take this unprecedented measure with eyes fixed on him and his greatest commandment to love one another, which in this difficult time means that we ensure the health and safety of our community by following the wise counsel of local, state, and federal government and health officials.”

Religious communities are struggling to cope with the changes.

“We’re following best guidance we have gotten from public health officials, and state and local leaders. They have pointed to April 6th as maybe the first day we can resume activities,” said Fr. Stephen Pullis, a religious leader with the Archdiocese of Detroit.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Michigan are only growing. Eight new cases were announced Saturday bringing the statewide total to 33. All eight new cases are based out of Metro Detroit.

Of the new cases, three are in Oakland County, two in Wayne County, one in Macomb County, one in Monroe County and one in Washtenaw County.

Here are today’s headlines concerning the outbreak: