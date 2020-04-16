Drive-up COVID-19 testing site opens in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County is opening its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Thursday at the county’s main campus in Pontiac.

It’s located behind the Oakland County Medical Examiner Office on Telegraph Road.

Residents have to be symptomatic. Officials said they don’t have enough testing supplies to test anyone just yet.

Oakland County executive Dave Coulter said testing is critically important and that he’s not sure if Michigan has reached its peak yet.

The drive through testing only takes a few minutes per patient and results come back in 24-48 hours.

Oakland County wasn’t alone Thursday as Wayne County opened a testing drive-through in Southgate outside of Sam’s Club. This location is also only testing those with symptoms, health care workers and first responders.

Both locations are by appointment only.

Oakland County, as of April 15, 2020, has 5,576 cases of COVID-19 and 392 deaths.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

