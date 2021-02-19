25ºF

Good Health

17th annual Detroit Go Red for Women Luncheon goes digital amid pandemic

Organization promotes awareness of heart disease in women

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Cardiovascular disease is the leading killer of women in the United States.
DETROIT – Last year, hundreds of women across Metro Detroit came out to celebrate the 16th annual Detroit Go Red for Women Luncheon at Little Caesars Arena.

At the time, no one would know how much would change in a few short weeks.

Like everything during the coronavirus pandemic, the 17th annual Detroit Go Red for Women Luncheon will be very different, but organizers said that’s a good thing.

READ: Complete Heart Month coverage

The 2021 Detroit Go Red for Women Digital Experience will support the fight to end heart disease and stroke. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading killer of women in the United States.

The warning signs of heart disease in women may not be what you think. Women are more likely to suffer less specific symptoms, such as fatigue, shortness or breath, nausea, vomiting, back, arm or jaw pain.

Starting Monday, there will be several educational and inspirational breakout sessions, covering a wide range of topics -- such as heart-healthy behaviors, blood pressure, the impact of stress and more. The week-long event culminates in the titular Go Red for Women Luncheon Digital Experience at noon, Feb. 26.

To extend access, the ticket cost has been lifted and registration will be free. You can register here.

READ: Metro Detroit doctor encourages people to pay more attention to their heart health

The 2021 Luncheon’s theme is Faces of Heart and event organizers will shine a light on women across Metro Detroit from diverse backgrounds and communities who have been impacted by heart disease and stroke.

Monday, Feb. 22Women’s Simple Seven: Seven Heart-Healthy Behaviors & Markers11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 22Advocating for Healthier Women!
“How to wield your power/Raising your voice as leaders who care.”		11:30 a.m. to noon
Monday, Feb. 22Blood Pressure -- Women’s Silent KillerNoon to 12:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 22Stress & The Impact on Women’s Bodies12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 23“House Call! The Doctor is in!”Noon to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 24Mindfulness & Stretching Your Body at HomeNoon to 12:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 25Social Determinants of Health that Impact Women Panel DiscussionNoon to 1 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26.Go Red for Women Luncheon Digital ExperienceNoon to 1 p.m.

The digital experience aims to bring awareness to the social determinants of health that disproportionately impact women.

You can register for free here.

More information:

