Detroit’s ‘Good Neighbor’ vaccine program expands, Metro Detroit residents now eligible

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is taking major steps to get seniors in the city vaccinated.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday an expansion of the city’s “Good Neighbor” program to make it easier to get vaccinated with an incentive to help others.

Anyone who is 55-years or older who drives a Detroit senior citizen to get vaccinated can get vaccinated too -- regardless of where they live.

Appointments must be made at the same time.

People should call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment only if they meet the following qualifications:

A Detroit resident 60 and older with a chronic condition

Any “good neighbor” 55 and older who drives a 60 year old (or older) Detroit resident to TCF Center

Any resident of the City of Detroit who is age 65 or older (that means anyone born in 1955 or earlier).

Childcare providers and K-12 school employees.

Adult Foster Care caregivers.

U.S. Post Office employees who live or work in Detroit.

Employees of the City of Detroit or city-related agencies who are working from their regular job site. (Employees working from home are not eligible at this time).

Federal, state law enforcement officials who live or work in Detroit and report to a job site, such as FBI, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshall, U.S. Attorney, State Police, and Michigan Attorney General.

Active members of the clergy who live or work in Detroit and whose ministry brings them into face-to-face contact with congregation members. Bring ministry ID with you to appointment.

Funeral home/mortuary services employees who live or work in Detroit. Bring pay stub/ funeral home ID with you to appointment.

All food or beverage workers living or working in the City of Detroit: Grocery stores, restaurants, meat packing, food and beverage handling facilities.

Security guards and janitors.

All identified populations in Group 1A. Paid and unpaid persons in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit.

Detroit residents 18+ with intellectual and developmental disabilities, caregivers of those residents and home healthcare providers if they travel in the same vehicle during the appointment. One live-in caregiver per resident. Evidence of condition required at appointment.

Any resident of the City of Detroit who is 60 or older with chronic illness. Conditions include: cancer (current/in-remission), chronic kidney disease, COPD, asthma, pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, heart conditions, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, hypertension, HIV, severe obesity, sickle cell disease, type 1 or 2 diabetes, liver disease, cerebrovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia.

Because supply of the vaccine is limited, residents are required to get an appointment.

More information on how to set up an appointment can be found here.