Detroit’s Ford Field becoming mass vaccination site -- What to expect

DETROIT – Health officials announced on Friday that Ford Field is becoming one of 20 mass vaccination sites in the country.

Getting vaccinated at Ford Field will be by appointment in a system that is expected to go live in a matter of days.

“Because the State of Michigan is using the CDC’s vulnerability index prioritizing people who are getting vaccinated this site is for people who have had barriers and challenges and really been hit hard during the pandemic -- People of color, people who are low income or low wealth, people who are fighting persistent poverty,” said Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

The site will be able to do up to 6,000 vaccines a day, taking the pressure off from the tight supply the state is allotted. No insurance is required and it is free.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said he wants all states to open eligibility for vaccines for all adults by May 1. For Michigan, it is expected to be April 5.

But it could likely take weeks or months when eligibility is open to all in order for every one who wants a shot to get one.

Trying to get an appointment has not been easy. The federal government is setting up an expedited online system, which will act as a clearinghouse doe all available shots.

This week, both Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and President Joe Biden said vaccination is the only way to get the economy, schools and live back up to somewhat normal.

US tops 100M doses of COVID-19 vaccine in arms

The U.S. has reached a milestone for COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, surpassing the 100 million dose mark on Friday afternoon.

CDC data shows the U.S. has administered 101,128,005 doses, as of 2:06 p.m. on March 12, with 13.5% of adults 18 and older fully vaccinated.

Nearly one third of adults 65 and older are fully vaccinated, with 61% having received at least one dose.

