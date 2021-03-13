Henry Ford Health named medical director for mass vaccination site at Ford Field

DETROIT – Henry Ford Health System (HFHS) has been named the medical director for a mass vaccination site at Detroit’s Ford Field.

Officials said Henry Ford will “provide onsite expertise and oversight for the vaccine administrations and medical care as well support for the site’s operations.” Other support partners include FEMA, Wayne County, City of Detroit, Ford Field, the Detroit Lions and Meijer.

The health system held a similar position at the TCF Center in 2020.

According to HFHS, the site is expected to open March 24 and have the capacity to administer 6,000 doses each day. The site is not yet taking appointments but instructions on how to register will be announced at a later date. It will be open 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government’s pilot program.

Officials said first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at the site for the first three weeks of operation. Those vaccinated during that time will recieve a second dose during the fourth, fifth and sixth weeks of operations. The brand of vaccine to be supplied during the final two weeks of the site has not yet been determined.

“Henry Ford Health System is thrilled to serve as the health system partner for this mass vaccination effort, joining our local, state and federal partners to expand vaccination opportunities, especially in our underserved communities,” said Dr. Steven Rockoff, service chief of Emergency Medicine at Henry Ford Health System.

Rockoff will be the medical director of the site.

“As a trusted health system and leader throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to doing our part in this massive community outreach effort that will have tremendous impact across our region.”

Ford Field is becoming one of 20 mass vaccination sites in the country. The vaccine will be offered at no cost, and insurance is not required, nor will it be requested at the center. Free parking will be available.

It was initially reported in February that officials from FEMA were touring Ford Field and planning to turn the home of the Detroit Lions into a vaccination site.

Michigan officials announced Friday morning that all residents age 16 and up will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5 -- nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.