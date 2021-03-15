You can now register to get vaccinated against COVID at Ford Field

DETROIT – Health officials announced on Friday that Ford Field is becoming one of 20 mass vaccination sites in the country.

On Monday, it was expected that the first appointments would open up for the mass vaccination site. But a last-minute change put the process on hold until 5:45 p.m.

Michigan residents can now register for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit. The vaccination site is set to officially open on March 24.

After registering residents will receive an invitation either by voice or text when it’s their turn to schedule an appointment. The Ford Field site will operate from 8 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. seven days a week.

Here’s how to get vaccinated

You can click here to register online. Or you can text EndCOVID to 75049. Or you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1).

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The call center is expected to have long wait times.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required. Free parking will be available at the vaccination site.