New roads lead to new opportunities on the Avenue of Fashion

Detroit – A well-known area in Detroit is celebrating its bright future. After many weeks of construction, Livernois Avenue is open for business. Now current business and restaurant owners are looking forward to reclaiming the title, Avenue of Fashion.

Many years ago, the area was known for all of the shops and activity. After the 1968 riots, businesses left, storefronts were boarded up and the neighborhood suffered. Algernon Bartell, owner of Times Square Men’s Clothing, has been running his store for over a decade and he said the ups and downs were tough. Recently, Livernois has seen a revival thanks to new businesses coming along like Kuzzo’s Chicken and Waffles and Shears & Shaves Spa for Men and Women.

Bartell said the completed construction project, which included expanded sidewalks, added bike lanes and resurfaced roads, has been helpful to the businesses, and visitors as well. Chef Omar Mitchell of Table No. 2 restaurant said even though he saw a dramatic drop in business during construction, the new look and overall feel on Livernois Ave. is appealing to people in the neighborhood, and the surrounding suburbs.

Both Bartell and Mitchell hope the new version of the Avenue of Fashion will draw investors, potential business owners and home buyers to the area.

Check out the video to see how the Avenue of Fashion has progressed over the past few years.