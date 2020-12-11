Out shopping and wondering where to eat?

So you’re out shopping, you’re busy, it’s coming up on dinner time... where do you go? Well, Bobcat Bonnies is a neighborhood spot that has something for everyone, and luckily, they are in a lot of different neighborhoods including Wyandotte, the Corktown neighborhood in Detroit, Ypsilanti, Ferndale, and Partridge Creek Mall in Clinton Township. With lots of delicious food and a large heated outdoor patio, Bobcat Bonnie’s is a welcoming place, and that is exactly what owner Matt Buskard intended.

“A lot of great higher-end restaurants were opening up at the time, and I was looking for something a little more approachable and a little more casual,” explains Buskard.

Buskard has spent years working in restaurants and loves it, but Bobcat Bonnie’s is the first place he’s owned.

“I used to run everybody else’s restaurants because at a young age I was obsessed with restaurants. I grew up in a very small town and I thought that there was such a cool cache to working in a restaurant, especially in like a bigger city. It’s great to finally own a place because it has a level of care that you don’t have when you’re running somebody else’s,” says Buskard.

Their welcoming atmosphere extends to their menu as well. They have a variety of dishes ranging from your classic burger to fish tacos. Plus, they have several menu items that cater to people with dietary restrictions, including gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian.

“I wanted the place to be really approachable for all of my friends. So I got friends who are vegan, vegetarian and all that stuff, so we bring in a lot of those products, and have a lot of products and because we make everything fresh we can offer to accommodate any dietary needs you may have,” says Buskard.

Currently, they are offering take-out and some delivery. Most of their locations have covered, heated outdoor patios and igloos. The patio seats are first come first serve, but the igloos must be reserved ahead of time. Here are all of their locations:

Corktown-Detroit

1800 Michigan Ave

Detroit, Michigan 48216

(313) 962-1383

Wyandotte

118 Sycamore St.

Wyandotte, MI 48192

(734) 530-1806

Ypsilanti

200 W Michigan Ave.

Ypsilanti, MI 48197

(734) 879-0663

Ferndale

240 W Nine Mile Rd.

Ferndale, MI 48220

(248) 677-0158

Partridge Creek Mall

17330 Hall Rd Space 195

Clinton Twp, MI 48038

(586) 221-4313