People can’t seem to get enough of these wings!

Who doesn’t love wings? Whether you like them slathered sweet honey BBQ, or if you think the spicier the better, Detroit Wing Company probably has a sauce for you!

This wing joint got its start back in 2015. Long time restauranteur, Gus Mallairas, was looking to open up his next restaurant. He really wanted to focus on one dish and try to make it better than anyone else, so he chose wings. He first introduced them to his already existing restaurant, and they became a huge hit. So he decided to open up Detroit Wing Company in Eastpointe.

“Just focus on the quality,” said Mallairas. “We don’t buy frozen wings, we don’t use bottled sauces. We put the time into brining the wings ... It’s not really rocket science. It’s not something crazy we do that other people couldn’t do, we just put the time into it. "

What started off as one location is now seven, with two more on the way. Luckily for them, people have been craving wings during the pandemic and they just opened their newest location on Mack Avenue in Detroit, right on the border of the Grosse Pointe Woods and Grosse Pointe Farms.

They have 19 different sauces to choose from including mild options like Honey BBQ to the extremely spicy Calypso Heat. You can order the chicken in either traditional, boneless, or tender style. While their main deal is wings, they do have some signature items as well, including a buffalo chicken dip with homemade tortilla chips, mac and cheese, and their longtime favorite, poutine.

For the big game, they ask that people get their orders in early and they are doing all a la carte ordering so that you can get your food as quickly as possible.

They have locations in Detroit, Eastpointe, Southfield, Taylor, Troy, Grand Rapids, and Grand Blanc, with new ones set to open in Livonia and East Lansing coming soon. For more information, visit the Detroit Wing Company website.