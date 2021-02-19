20 sledding hills to check out in Metro Detroit this weekend

It looks like the snow will be sticking around for a bit longer, so why not go out and make the most of it? If you’re looking for the best places to go sledding this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
Detroit:
Great bunny hills, with outdoor fireplaces to warm up at when you’re done sledding.
Milliken State Park and Harbor
This big hill is located at the foot of the Outdoor Adventure Center, with a great view of the Renaissance Center.
Check out the nature trails while walking between the multiple sledding hills at this park.
This is one of the tallest, best known parks in the city.
Wayne County:
This local favorite is located right behind the police station.
Lake Erie Metropark, Brownstown
You can find a great sledding hill here by the wave pool complex.
Two hills located at Washago Pond and at the Chestnut Picnic Area. Washago Pond is even lit at night for later sledding hours.
Cass Benton hill has been a popular Northville spot since the 1920′s.
Macomb County:
Stony Creek Metropark, Shelby Twp.
Check out the sledding hills located at the Gladeview and West Branch picnic areas.
Lake St. Clair Metropark, Harrison Twp
Easy parking right at the base of a large sledding hill.
This one’s a hidden gem right outside the local community center.
Clinton Twp. Civic Center Sled Hill, Clinton Twp
This spot has multiple hills with different grades for different ages.
Oakland County:
The toboggan runs and rentals are closed, but the multiple sledding and snowboarding hills are still open. The bunny hill here even has padded trees.
One of the most popular parks for sledding in Oakland County, this park has fenced walks and a long wide hill.
Marshbank Park, West Bloomfield
Recently built, this hill is specifically contoured for sledding.
Lost Lake Nature Park, Oakland
It’s a bit of a hike, but if you’re up for it, this will lead you to one of Oakland Township’s highest points and a great sledding hill.
Washtenaw County:
Rolling Hills County Park, Ypsilanti
Bring your own sled or rent from the recently re-opened rental room for this 275 ft. run with fenced-in return paths.
Huron Hills Golf Course, Ann Arbor
The golf may be closed for now, but the sledding hills are open at Huron Hills.
This hill is on the steeper side, and is conveniently located right next to an indoor skating rink.
This hill not only has a great view and easy parking, but you can also check out the nearby hills at Leslie Nature Center.