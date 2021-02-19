20 sledding hills to check out in Metro Detroit this weekend

People are seen sledding at Huron Hills Golf Course on Dec. 14, 2017 in Ann Arbor.

It looks like the snow will be sticking around for a bit longer, so why not go out and make the most of it? If you’re looking for the best places to go sledding this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Detroit:

Robert C Valade Park

Great bunny hills, with outdoor fireplaces to warm up at when you’re done sledding.

Milliken State Park and Harbor

This big hill is located at the foot of the Outdoor Adventure Center, with a great view of the Renaissance Center.

Balduck Park

Check out the nature trails while walking between the multiple sledding hills at this park.

Rouge Park

This is one of the tallest, best known parks in the city.

Wayne County:

Vernier Hill, Grosse Pointe

This local favorite is located right behind the police station.

Lake Erie Metropark, Brownstown

You can find a great sledding hill here by the wave pool complex.

Willow Metropark, New Boston

Two hills located at Washago Pond and at the Chestnut Picnic Area. Washago Pond is even lit at night for later sledding hours.

Cass Benton Park, Northville

Cass Benton hill has been a popular Northville spot since the 1920′s.

Macomb County:

Stony Creek Metropark, Shelby Twp.

Check out the sledding hills located at the Gladeview and West Branch picnic areas.

Lake St. Clair Metropark, Harrison Twp

Easy parking right at the base of a large sledding hill.

Morton Mountain, Romeo

This one’s a hidden gem right outside the local community center.

Clinton Twp. Civic Center Sled Hill, Clinton Twp

This spot has multiple hills with different grades for different ages.

Oakland County:

Kensington Metropark, Milford

The toboggan runs and rentals are closed, but the multiple sledding and snowboarding hills are still open. The bunny hill here even has padded trees.

Shiawassee Park, Farmington

One of the most popular parks for sledding in Oakland County, this park has fenced walks and a long wide hill.

Marshbank Park, West Bloomfield

Recently built, this hill is specifically contoured for sledding.

Lost Lake Nature Park, Oakland

It’s a bit of a hike, but if you’re up for it, this will lead you to one of Oakland Township’s highest points and a great sledding hill.

Washtenaw County:

Rolling Hills County Park, Ypsilanti

Bring your own sled or rent from the recently re-opened rental room for this 275 ft. run with fenced-in return paths.

Huron Hills Golf Course, Ann Arbor

The golf may be closed for now, but the sledding hills are open at Huron Hills.

Veterans Park, Ann Arbor

This hill is on the steeper side, and is conveniently located right next to an indoor skating rink.

Leslie Park, Ann Arbor

This hill not only has a great view and easy parking, but you can also check out the nearby hills at Leslie Nature Center.