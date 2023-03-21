This Dearborn Heights food truck is catching people’s attention with their birria

There’s a food truck in Dearborn Heights that is serving up Mexican street food, but they are doing things a bit differently.

You’ve probably heard of birria by now, it is a popular Mexican dish that features stewed meat. It became popular on social media being made into a taco or quesadilla which you dip into a savory consume sauce (think like how you dip a french dip into au jus). The dish originally hails from Jalisco Mexico where they make it using goat, but here you will commonly find it made with beef instead.

Well, Catrina Mia, a food truck in Dearborn Heights, is mixing up this popular dish, serving it in a variety of ways. You can get it in the popular ways, as a taco or quesadilla, but they also make it into a pizza as well! The birria meat can also top your nachos, torta, or whatever else you’d like. They slow-cook the meat for 5 hours every morning with a variety of traditional spices and herbs.

The restaurant is halal and will be open late for Ramadan (from 4 PM - 2 AM). For the holiday, they are also coming out with a birria grilled cheese.

To find Catrina Mia, they are generally located at 6425 N Telegraph Dearborn Heights, MI.

