- 🌮 If you’ve driven down Telegraph near Maple Road in Bloomfield Hills, you may have noticed Mex has a new look. Well, that’s not all that’s new at the Mexican joint. Watch today’s segment as we Dine in the D at Mex.

- 🥪 Detroit 75 Kitchen’s second location is open! After a lot of work, they have transformed the old Sears in Troy into their new restaurant!

- 🐟 After 44 years, there’s a new captain at the helm of Monahan’s Seafood in Ann Arbor.

- ☕ Cafe Dax just opened up in Birmingham inside the Daxton Hotel serving breakfast and lunch.

- 🏀 Detroit’s Harmonie Park is getting a new restaurant! Former NBA player, Kevin Johnson, plans to open Fixins, a soul food restaurant, in December.

- 🦪 Speaking of new restaurants, the east side is getting a new oyster house. Brine is set to open this Saturday in Grosse Pointe Park.

👪🏿10 Black-owned restaurants you need to try

August is National Black Business Month and we are blessed to have many black-owned businesses in the Metro Detroit area. So why not celebrate it in the tastiest way possible? I’ve rounded up a list of 10 Black-owned restaurants around Metro Detroit that I think you need to try!

Dine in the D The Block on Live in the D

The Block - 3919 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

With mouthwatering wings and a relaxed vibe, The Block will make anyone feel like they are a part of the neighborhood. That could be because owner Stephanie Byrd and her family built the neighborhood. “My father and his partner actually developed the entire block, the physical block,” explains Stephanie. The block she is referring to is on Woodward Avenue between Alexandrine and Selden on the west side. She called the development a “labor of love” for her family, so they called the restaurant “The Block” to commemorate that. They are very proud to be Black developers and like to use their success to help promote other Black-owned businesses. In terms of food, they keep their menu approachable with American comfort food. Favorites include their BBQ broasted wings and their Cajun shrimp pasta. For the full story, click here.

Pequeno Cantina in Detroit (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Pequeno Cantina - 19329 Livernois, Detroit, MI 48221

This little restaurant is big on flavor! Pequeno opened up about a year ago on the historic Avenue of Fashion and is already a community favorite. With classics like burritos and tacos, and new favorites like mesa wings, everyone is sure to find something they love. Arrington Blackman comes from a family of restaurateurs. His father, Frank Blackman worked at the London Chophouse and is behind projects like the 24 Grille. Growing up around restaurants, Harrington always had an affinity for food. He and his dad really loved the flavors they found in Southwest Detroit, so they decided to bring them closer to home, near the Avenue of Fashion on Detroit’s north side. For the full story, click here.

Takeout Tuesday: Le Crepe on Live in the D

Le Crepe - 317 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067

They say Paris is the city of love. Well, when Dennis Williams first walked into the original creperie on Washington Avenue in Royal Oak, he fell in love with the food. He decided to quit his job in corporate America and become the manager there before finally taking it over entirely and changing the name to Le Crepe. These crepes are not just a sweet treat either, they have a whole side of their menu dedicated to savory crepes like their signature ribeye truffle crepe.

Taste of Ethiopia in Southfield (Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Taste of Ethiopia - 28639 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield, MI 48034

Between the savory stewed dishes and the traditionally brewed coffee, owner Meski Gebreyohannes wants to give you a taste of Ethiopia, hence the name of her Southfield restaurant. “You get all your five senses,” claims Gebreyohannes. In Ethiopia, mealtime is a communal event with everyone gathering around the table to enjoy all the different dishes. They scoop up the food using their traditional bread, injera. She has carried this on into her restaurant as well, with most of her dishes served on platters to share. There are vegan and meat options including steamed fish stir-fried with peppers and onions, or their doro alicha, which is curried chicken slow-cooked with potatoes. For the full story click here.

Dine in The D: Joe Louis Southern Kitchen on Live in The D

Joe Louis Southern Kitchen - 6549 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202

Brought to you by Joe Louis Junior and Johnny Cannon, the man behind Sweet Magnolia’s and New Center Eatery, comes Joe Louis Southern Kitchen. As soon as you walk in, you feel transported back in time. The lobby is set up like the boxing ring in Joe Louis’ time, and the interior is set up to feel like you’re sitting in your southern Grandma’s yard, complete with a porch and swing. As Cannon is known for popularizing chicken and waffles in Detroit, you know they are a must-try on the menu. They serve them up in several varieties along with other soul food breakfast and lunch classics. For more info, watch the story here.

Ivy Kitchen and Cocktails in Detroit (Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails - 9215 E Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48214

Have you ever walked into a place and thought “man, this is chic”? It’s a combination of the food, the atmosphere, and the cocktails - well that’s how you feel when you walk into Ivy Kitchen + Cocktails. Opening a restaurant wasn’t exactly what owner Nya Marshall envisioned for herself, but she is a big foodie and wanted to create a restaurant for Detroiters to relax in and call their own. In terms of food, their menu is as diverse as the city of Detroit. It is predominately upscale American fare but has Mediterranean, Latino, and even Asian influences. (For the full story, click here).

Yum Village (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Yum Village - 6500 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202

Chef and Chief Villager, Godwin Ihentuge combines flavors from across Africa and the Caribbean to create some truly mouthwatering dishes. The lemon pepper jerk chicken is packed with flavor and is perfect for those who love spice, and you should try their fried fufu, a cheese fritter made of plantains and cassava. They also have a large variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes because the chef used to be vegan himself. Click or tap here to see the full story.

Dine in the D - Maty's African Cuisine on Live in the D

Maty’s African Restaurant - 21611 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48219

Sometimes when you try something for the first time, you end up finding something you love! That is what happened to me after Tati recommended I try Senegalese food for the first time at Maty’s African cuisine. It was SO GOOD. The most popular style of dish they have, and what I recommend first-timers try, is their yassa. Yassa, as they put it, is “a tasty onion sauce.” The onions are caramelized and stewed for a long time in herbs and spices, which they pair excellently with the different meats. You can get a chicken, lamb, or fish yassa. The lamb and chicken yassa meals are marinated in their “magic sauce” which is flavored with mustard seeds, making it a bit tangy with a mild heat. Seriously, just try it! (Click here for the full story)

from The Jamaican Pot's Facebook page (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

The Jamaican Pot - 14615 M-102, Detroit, MI 48235

Rose loved to make food from her homeland of Jamaica, and her husband Bruce wanted to share it with everyone. In fact, the manager of a building where they owned a business in Atlanta smelled the food Bruce was bringing in for lunch and asked to try some, and then encouraged them to open up a business. Now they are dishing up her signature jerk chicken and oxtail dinners to Detroiters with two locations. Click here to learn more.

Petty Cash Lamb Ribs (Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.)

Petty Cash - 20050 Livernois, Detroit, MI 48221

Opening just about a year ago, this upscale restaurant on the Avenue of Fashion is already getting rave reviews! The restaurant is chic with an industrial Art Deco style completed with a gold, black, and forest green color palette. The owners wanted to create a place where young black and brown restaurant professionals can really show what they are capable of. They are serving up craft cocktails and globally inspired small plates. I tried their peri peri wings, grilled Caesar salad, and their lamb ribs - I can’t recommend them enough!

