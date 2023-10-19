This first appeared in the Dine in the D Newsletter! Sign up for it here. Email Address Sign Up

Plus the high school with a gourmet concessions stand, and the iconic restaurant in Frankenmuth that was named one of the most legendary restaurants in the WORLD- that’s what’s on the menu for the 74th edition of the Dine In The D Newsletter. (Hi, I’m Michelle!)

🍿Appetizers

- 👻 If you say, ‘I’m not afraid of no ghost’ then you may want to check out this list of haunted bars and restaurants in Michigan. Two ghost hunters from Detroit Paranormal Expeditions dish on the spookiest places they’ve been.

- 🍕 Who do you think dishes up the best pizza in Ann Arbor? We want to know! Vote for your favorite in this pizza bracket.

- 🍗 The iconic Frankenmuth restaurant, Zehnder’s has been named one of the most legendary restaurants in the WORLD. It came in number 14 on Taste Atlas’ list.

- 🌶️ Move over California Reaper, there is a new hottest pepper in town, Pepper X. It’s ranked at 2.69 million on the Scoville scale (a typical jalapeno is around 5,000).

- 🍽️ Whatcha wanna eat? This popular question, posed by families trying to decide where to go for dinner, has an answer in the form of a new food hall. Think like a food court but with delicious non-chain food options.

- 🍷 It’s not every day a Michigan restaurant catches the eye of the New York Times, and the new Ladder 4 in Detroit did. This is the third annual restaurant list the NYT has put out.

- 🌭 When you think of a concessions stand at a high school Football game you probably think of hot dogs, maybe popcorn, or a soft pretzel - well they are doing it up at Troy High School. I’m talking Philly cheese steaks, pulled pork sandwiches, double cheeseburgers and more!

💕8 romantic restaurants to take your sweetheart for Sweetest Day

Sweetest Day is coming up this Saturday, so I put together a list of restaurants that are great for a date night.

Alpino - 1426 Bagley St, Detroit, MI 48216

With a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and mouthwatering fondue meant to share, Alpino is the perfect place for an intimate date night. The new restaurant is inspired by the Alps both in design and in the menu. I’m talking hearty, comforting dishes like goulash, or Piedmontese ragu along with Swiss wine and German beer. Watch Live in the D Friday at 11 AM as we go there LIVE to Dine in the D.

Brine Oyster House - 15033 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230

If seafood and fresh oysters are your love language, then you have to check out Brine Oyster House in Grosse Pointe Park. The restaurant has a very clean look with a long marble bar and tin ceiling, with some New Orleans flare. They love to take classic seafood dishes and add their own twist, like their seacuterie. As they say on their website, “Expect fresh oysters being shucked up front, clinking glasses of Champagne, and live Jazz music on the weekends, while feeling like you’ve just stepped in from Bourbon Street.”

Cafe Cortina - 30715 W 10 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48336

With a gorgeous outdoor patio and delicious house-made Italian food, Cafe Cortina is a great place to go to treat mom. They offer Artisan pasta, fresh fish, aged beef, vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options as well. My husband and I went there for an anniversary and it was magical with the twinkling lights lush garden, and delicious caccio e pepe. Reservations are recommended.

Khom Fai Thai Dining Experience - 48856 Romeo Plank Rd, Macomb, MI 48044

This place was actually recommended to me by a viewer, and I am so glad they did - it’s fantastic! They have outstanding food (seriously the best drunken noodles I’ve ever had), a chic atmosphere that’s not too stuffy, and some delicious cocktails. It’s a great date night spot. For the full story, click here.

Toria - 115 E Main St, Northville, MI 48167

When you feel like doing it up for a nice night out, you want to go somewhere with an intimate atmosphere, fancy drinks, and of course, some delicious, sophisticated food. That’s what Ryan and Alicia Racine created when they opened Toria in 2021. The menu is European in style with dishes like ratatouille and chevre in a puff pastry, and a poultry take on a Beef Wellington. For the full story, click here. Reservations are recommended.

Sylvan Table - 1819 Inverness St, Sylvan Lake, MI 48320

For a fancy date night or special occasion, this is one of my favorite restaurants to go to. The restaurant is built inside a historic barn which gives it a rustic yet cozy feel. The food is out-of-this-world good. We tend to order what’s new on the menu because the dishes change seasonally at this very literal farm-to-table restaurant, but the trout, which they cook over a wood-fired oven, is always winner. Also, if you see the short rib, get the short rib, it will change your life. For the full story, click here.

Blue Llama Jazz Club - 314 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Imagine this...you are sitting underneath a twinkling sky, while smooth jazz fills the room, and you dine on delicious American fare. That’s the kind of night that awaits you at the Blue LLama Jazz Club. As you might expect from a jazz club, the vibes and sound of the place were very important. It has a bit of a mid-century modern feel, with an air of elegance. The music has also inspired the food. They like to describe their menu as jazz-inspired American shared plates. (For the full story, click here)

Highlands - 400 Renaissance Center Floor 71, Detroit, MI 48243

Located on the top floor of the tallest building in Michigan is a restaurant with one of the best views in all of Detroit, Highlands. This iconic location used to be the site of Coach Insignia, until Chef Shawn McClain took it over. He gave the interior an update, hiring the Rockwell Group out of New York to give it a chic Mad Man-esc vibe. The menu is elevated as well, to match the views. They offer a 3-course prix fixe menu with several options for each course like their wagyu beef tartare with a creamy, smoked egg, red wine pickled onions, and served with sourdough toast finished with marrow butter. Speaking of beef, they have a special menu just for steaks if that’s what you’re in the mood for. (For the full story, click here).

✍️ Can I take your order?

